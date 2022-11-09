Version 11.0.2 Release Notes

Minor Changes
- Fresh Food can now be traded.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed missing Baker’s Apron for Chinese players.
- Fixed customers generating double sales for non-food items. At least they weren’t eating those.
- Fixed Fresh food being unable to be fused.
- Fixed Suggest button sometimes suggesting the recommended item instead of opening the Suggest menu.
- Fixed a disconnect when opening gift boxes. For real this time.
- Fixed an issue preventing some item types (e.g components) from displaying on the market.
- Fixed Fresh timer being much longer than intended. As reference, it is roughly 5 minutes for most items. (This is the time window to craft a Fresh item. Fresh items never lose their Fresh status over time).
- Fixed market requests selling items at a lower value than expected.
- Fixed an issue when donating items during Dragon Invasion causing the middle row of items to be difficult to interact with.
- Fixed Wyrmbane Cannonball boosters appearing usable even when all booster slots are full.
Changed files in this update