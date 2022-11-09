 Skip to content

Shop Titans update for 9 November 2022

Version 11.0.2 Release Notes

Version 11.0.2 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes

  • Fresh Food can now be traded.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing Baker’s Apron for Chinese players.
  • Fixed customers generating double sales for non-food items. At least they weren’t eating those.
  • Fixed Fresh food being unable to be fused.
  • Fixed Suggest button sometimes suggesting the recommended item instead of opening the Suggest menu.
  • Fixed a disconnect when opening gift boxes. For real this time.
  • Fixed an issue preventing some item types (e.g components) from displaying on the market.
  • Fixed Fresh timer being much longer than intended. As reference, it is roughly 5 minutes for most items. (This is the time window to craft a Fresh item. Fresh items never lose their Fresh status over time).
  • Fixed market requests selling items at a lower value than expected.
  • Fixed an issue when donating items during Dragon Invasion causing the middle row of items to be difficult to interact with.
  • Fixed Wyrmbane Cannonball boosters appearing usable even when all booster slots are full.

