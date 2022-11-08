Update Notes for November 8

- Talking to the Bartender should no longer softlock the game
- Improved cursor (un)locking while alt-tabbing in and out of the game
Special Thanks to Wulden and Oleksandr Urizchenko for reporting these issues.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Special Thanks to Wulden and Oleksandr Urizchenko for reporting these issues.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update