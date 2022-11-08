 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ringlorn Saga update for 8 November 2022

Update Notes for November 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9894904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Talking to the Bartender should no longer softlock the game
  • Improved cursor (un)locking while alt-tabbing in and out of the game

Special Thanks to Wulden and Oleksandr Urizchenko for reporting these issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2135992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link