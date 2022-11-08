Update #11 has been uploaded!
We've added unique special abilities to ships, optimized server performance, and added new voice acting for the Friend OS.
List of changes:
- Added unique special abilities for each ship. To use the ability, press the X key;
- Added voice acting for OS "Friend" when working with abilities;
- Added voice acting OS "Friend", a warning about the lack of insurance;
- Improved ship behavior when hitting obstacles;
- Fixed some bugs in the interface;
- Fixed display of keys in control settings and tooltips. Now they are displayed only on the English layout.
To download the update, restart the Steam client completely!
Changed files in this update