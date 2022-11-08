 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 8 November 2022

Update #11

Share · View all patches · Build 9894715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update #11 has been uploaded!

We've added unique special abilities to ships, optimized server performance, and added new voice acting for the Friend OS.

List of changes:

  • Added unique special abilities for each ship. To use the ability, press the X key;
  • Added voice acting for OS "Friend" when working with abilities;
  • Added voice acting OS "Friend", a warning about the lack of insurance;
  • Improved ship behavior when hitting obstacles;
  • Fixed some bugs in the interface;
  • Fixed display of keys in control settings and tooltips. Now they are displayed only on the English layout.

To download the update, restart the Steam client completely!

