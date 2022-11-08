 Skip to content

DeoVR Video Player update for 8 November 2022

Update ver. 13.3

New Features:

  • Virtual environments
  • Inside Settings you can now personalize your dashboard environment. You can choose between multiple different ones, from passthrough, custom panorama, gradient and multiple different 3D scenes.

Improvements:

  • DeoVR Premium
  • Added Premium button to player main panel, dashboard and navigation panel
  • Added Premium popup for premium videos
  • Like button is now enabled when there are 0 likes
  • Favorite button is now visible when lock channel is enabled
  • Reloading of project now works when signing in from popups
  • Changed diamond to crown icon when user has premium
  • User name is now properly displayed when user has upper and lower case in it
  • Holding/dragging a slider no longer breaks UI when automatically switching between video
  • Pressing back button when app is loading no longer breaks login window

