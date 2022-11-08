Update ver. 13.3

New Features:
- Virtual environments
- Inside Settings you can now personalize your dashboard environment. You can choose between multiple different ones, from passthrough, custom panorama, gradient and multiple different 3D scenes.
Improvements:
- DeoVR Premium
- Added Premium button to player main panel, dashboard and navigation panel
- Added Premium popup for premium videos
- Like button is now enabled when there are 0 likes
- Favorite button is now visible when lock channel is enabled
- Reloading of project now works when signing in from popups
- Changed diamond to crown icon when user has premium
- User name is now properly displayed when user has upper and lower case in it
- Holding/dragging a slider no longer breaks UI when automatically switching between video
- Pressing back button when app is loading no longer breaks login window
Changed files in this update