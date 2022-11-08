Fix little bug with languages
A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories update for 8 November 2022
Fix little bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories Content Depot 1890811
- Loading history…
Dépôt : A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories Depot 1890812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update