 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories update for 8 November 2022

Fix little bug

Share · View all patches · Build 9894394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix little bug with languages

Changed files in this update

A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories Content Depot 1890811
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories Depot 1890812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link