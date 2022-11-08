 Skip to content

Champions of Breakfast update for 8 November 2022

Patch 1.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9894042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • We have updated to GMS 2 from GMS 1.4.
  • The leaderboards have been wiped.
  • MacOS is no longer supported.

Quality of Life

  • Menus can now be navigated with joysticks.
  • The settings menu is now easier to navigate.
  • You can now hotswap between Keyboard and Controller at any time.
  • The game now has FULL controller support.
  • The game now auto-pauses when losing focus in windowed mode.

Bug Fixes

  • Framerate should now always be 60fps regardless of monitor refresh rate.
  • A massive amount of performance updates have been made.
  • Many achievements now trigger on death instead of mid-run.
  • Bosses no longer continue to spawn enemies when a player dies.

Bug Reporting

  • Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.
  • You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com
  • Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!

