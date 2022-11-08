Patch 1.24

Major Changes
- We have updated to GMS 2 from GMS 1.4.
- The leaderboards have been wiped.
- MacOS is no longer supported.
Quality of Life
- Menus can now be navigated with joysticks.
- The settings menu is now easier to navigate.
- You can now hotswap between Keyboard and Controller at any time.
- The game now has FULL controller support.
- The game now auto-pauses when losing focus in windowed mode.
Bug Fixes
- Framerate should now always be 60fps regardless of monitor refresh rate.
- A massive amount of performance updates have been made.
- Many achievements now trigger on death instead of mid-run.
- Bosses no longer continue to spawn enemies when a player dies.
Bug Reporting
- Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.
- You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com
- Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!
Changed files in this update