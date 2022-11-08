- Requirement on Destroy All Evidence Part V lowered to 50 cyborgs
- WASD and arrow key navigation support implemented
- Electroplator now picks the best electroplator, rather than the closest
- Indicator added for electroplater queue length
- Fixed offline calculation that assumed zero time electroplating
- Text added or updated for the following: Chemical Plant, The Fog of Time, New Moon Festival, Less Than Human III, IV, V, and robot errors
- Anubis Sphinx now appears in the build menu after the Bitter Harvest quest if the player does not already have it placed.
- Hitmap and art asset updates for: Mega Obelisk, Robot
- Increased wheel rewards chance for the Crystalisk
- Library of Giza can no longer be duplicated through the upgrade tree
Ancient Aliens update for 8 November 2022
Updates for Nov. 8 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
