 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Aliens update for 8 November 2022

Updates for Nov. 8 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9894007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Requirement on Destroy All Evidence Part V lowered to 50 cyborgs
  • WASD and arrow key navigation support implemented
  • Electroplator now picks the best electroplator, rather than the closest
  • Indicator added for electroplater queue length
  • Fixed offline calculation that assumed zero time electroplating
  • Text added or updated for the following: Chemical Plant, The Fog of Time, New Moon Festival, Less Than Human III, IV, V, and robot errors
  • Anubis Sphinx now appears in the build menu after the Bitter Harvest quest if the player does not already have it placed.
  • Hitmap and art asset updates for: Mega Obelisk, Robot
  • Increased wheel rewards chance for the Crystalisk
  • Library of Giza can no longer be duplicated through the upgrade tree

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998261
  • Loading history…
Depot 1998262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link