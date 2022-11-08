Update 0.22.0

Features
- Added a bunker shots attribute.
- Added a sound effect for when a ball hits a tree branches.
- Added footsteps for long grass, short grass, stone and dirt surfaces.
- Added a fence placement sound effect.
- Added a context menu when right-clicking on holes, golfers, and props.
- Added an overall course rating and simplified the beauty, happiness, and skill rating displays.
- Added the ability to run a list of commands whenever the game loads.
- Added new particles systems for shots from rough and dirt.
- Added a new tool to place feature bridges.
- Added ambient water sound based on camera location.
- Added a confirmation window when leaving the character customizer.
- Added support for practicing a hole that is closed.
- Added a command to clear the console window.
Updates
- Updated golfer shot choice so golfers now choose the club for their next shot based on the surface lie.
- Updated the clubs available when practicing a hole so you can only select those appropriate for the current surface.
- Updated the console to no longer include debug commands.
- Updated the method you use to choose either scenario or sandbox mode for new games. This option in now in the new game window.
- Updated the bottom buttons so they now grow when you hover over them.
- Updated the minimum distance of driver shot to 180yds. Previously this was 150yds.
- Updated the splash screen, loading screen, and main menu to use the new game logo.
- Updated the console so semi-colons now accept suggestions.
- Updated happiness and speech notifications so they now fade out as you get further away from them.
- Updated the console so only commands invoked from the console are added to the command history.
- Updated the save/load/workshop upload windows so they now react to changes in the file explorer.
- Updated the overall ambient audio volume so it now fades out when the game is paused.
- Updated the wind volume so it's now normalized and similar to the rest of the other ambient audio.
- Updated the notice window so it mentions early access will come soon.
- Updated the main menu music so it loops indefinitely.
- Updated the Discord link in the main menu to use a permanent link.
- Updated golfer shot choice so golfers are now discouraged from playing shots blocked by obstacles.
Improvements
- Improved loading times by tweaking walkable area calculations.
- Improved the performance of shot analysis so it no longer causes spikes when players choose their shot.
Fixes
- Fixed not being to use the eyedropper tool to select cups.
- Fixed painting a surface immediately after eyedropping a surface.
- Fixed being able to connect a fence to a previously placed post.
- Fixed placing a fence from an existing post telling you you can't place it when you can.
- Fixed the eyedropper not selecting the correct surface angle.
- Fixed paths being deleted when connecting a path to a previously placed node and then starting a new path section.
- Fixed price notifications not playing when the game is paused.
- Fixed unable to evict player from course who's using the practice net.
- Fixed the eyedropper not accurately selecting different props.
- Fixed height floor for bridges being water level and not world bottom.
- Fixed various issues with loading saves such as the nav mesh not generating and players snapping to the origin.
- Fixed console window not scaling to different monitor sizes.
- Fixed ball rolling too far in sand.
- Fixed golfers taking a drop when unable to navigate to a ball on a disconnected island green. They will now wait to see if the problems is resolved and if not they'll go to the next hole.
- Fixed player stuck in walk cycle if route to navigation target cut off while navigating.
- Fixed exception being thrown when bulldozing fence panels.
- Fixed not being able to zoom when only using keyboard input.
- Fixed the ball floating on top of water.
- Fixed exception being thrown when quitting a practice hole as the player is about to take their shot.
- Fixed players taking ridiculous drops due to miscalculation of ball being unplayable.
- Fixed some audio not using volume.
- Fixed players not correctly handling a hole being closed while they are playing it.
- Fixed issue with requested navigation target not saved to game state and causing issues on load.
- Fixed the workshop item uploader window not working correctly.
- Fixed land under tee not height editable after bulldoze.
- Fixed grass being offset slightly causing graphical glitches on the edges of grass areas.
- Fixed post process not enabled on main camera.
- Fixed ball in cup audio clip being cut off.
- Fixed only being able to aim at the terrain when playing golf.
- Fixed notifications sometimes appearing in distance in the sky.
- Fixed club tooltips not showing.
- Fixed terrain physics sometimes not generated correctly causing issues such as failed navigation and putting.
- Fixed rare input errors.
- Fixed an issue that caused you to get stuck in paused mode.
- Fixed an error that occurred when you went back to the main menu.
- Fixed another exception being thrown when bulldozing fence panels and posts.
