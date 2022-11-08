 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 8 November 2022

Update 0.22.0

Build 9893752

Features

  • Added a bunker shots attribute.
  • Added a sound effect for when a ball hits a tree branches.
  • Added footsteps for long grass, short grass, stone and dirt surfaces.
  • Added a fence placement sound effect.
  • Added a context menu when right-clicking on holes, golfers, and props.
  • Added an overall course rating and simplified the beauty, happiness, and skill rating displays.
  • Added the ability to run a list of commands whenever the game loads.
  • Added new particles systems for shots from rough and dirt.
  • Added a new tool to place feature bridges.
  • Added ambient water sound based on camera location.
  • Added a confirmation window when leaving the character customizer.
  • Added support for practicing a hole that is closed.
  • Added a command to clear the console window.

Updates

  • Updated golfer shot choice so golfers now choose the club for their next shot based on the surface lie.
  • Updated the clubs available when practicing a hole so you can only select those appropriate for the current surface.
  • Updated the console to no longer include debug commands.
  • Updated the method you use to choose either scenario or sandbox mode for new games. This option in now in the new game window.
  • Updated the bottom buttons so they now grow when you hover over them.
  • Updated the minimum distance of driver shot to 180yds. Previously this was 150yds.
  • Updated the splash screen, loading screen, and main menu to use the new game logo.
  • Updated the console so semi-colons now accept suggestions.
  • Updated happiness and speech notifications so they now fade out as you get further away from them.
  • Updated the console so only commands invoked from the console are added to the command history.
  • Updated the save/load/workshop upload windows so they now react to changes in the file explorer.
  • Updated the overall ambient audio volume so it now fades out when the game is paused.
  • Updated the wind volume so it's now normalized and similar to the rest of the other ambient audio.
  • Updated the notice window so it mentions early access will come soon.
  • Updated the main menu music so it loops indefinitely.
  • Updated the Discord link in the main menu to use a permanent link.
  • Updated golfer shot choice so golfers are now discouraged from playing shots blocked by obstacles.

Improvements

  • Improved loading times by tweaking walkable area calculations.
  • Improved the performance of shot analysis so it no longer causes spikes when players choose their shot.

Fixes

  • Fixed not being to use the eyedropper tool to select cups.
  • Fixed painting a surface immediately after eyedropping a surface.
  • Fixed being able to connect a fence to a previously placed post.
  • Fixed placing a fence from an existing post telling you you can't place it when you can.
  • Fixed the eyedropper not selecting the correct surface angle.
  • Fixed paths being deleted when connecting a path to a previously placed node and then starting a new path section.
  • Fixed price notifications not playing when the game is paused.
  • Fixed unable to evict player from course who's using the practice net.
  • Fixed the eyedropper not accurately selecting different props.
  • Fixed height floor for bridges being water level and not world bottom.
  • Fixed various issues with loading saves such as the nav mesh not generating and players snapping to the origin.
  • Fixed console window not scaling to different monitor sizes.
  • Fixed ball rolling too far in sand.
  • Fixed golfers taking a drop when unable to navigate to a ball on a disconnected island green. They will now wait to see if the problems is resolved and if not they'll go to the next hole.
  • Fixed player stuck in walk cycle if route to navigation target cut off while navigating.
  • Fixed exception being thrown when bulldozing fence panels.
  • Fixed not being able to zoom when only using keyboard input.
  • Fixed the ball floating on top of water.
  • Fixed exception being thrown when quitting a practice hole as the player is about to take their shot.
  • Fixed players taking ridiculous drops due to miscalculation of ball being unplayable.
  • Fixed some audio not using volume.
  • Fixed players not correctly handling a hole being closed while they are playing it.
  • Fixed issue with requested navigation target not saved to game state and causing issues on load.
  • Fixed the workshop item uploader window not working correctly.
  • Fixed land under tee not height editable after bulldoze.
  • Fixed grass being offset slightly causing graphical glitches on the edges of grass areas.
  • Fixed post process not enabled on main camera.
  • Fixed ball in cup audio clip being cut off.
  • Fixed only being able to aim at the terrain when playing golf.
  • Fixed notifications sometimes appearing in distance in the sky.
  • Fixed club tooltips not showing.
  • Fixed terrain physics sometimes not generated correctly causing issues such as failed navigation and putting.
  • Fixed rare input errors.
  • Fixed an issue that caused you to get stuck in paused mode.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when you went back to the main menu.
  • Fixed another exception being thrown when bulldozing fence panels and posts.

