 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plutocracy update for 8 November 2022

Patch 0.222.1 is available in main branch now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9893692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Shareholders | Fixed crash when repeatedly quickly changing the way shareholders are sorted by price.
  • General | Fixed a bug that occurs when starting the game in Chinese, German, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Turkish.
  • Events | Fixed a bug that caused money to be added to the "Enhanced Security" event in variants 1 and 2, and not taken away as they should.
  • Journal | Fixed incorrect log display when loading a save after exiting the game.
  • Personal account | Added light from the fireplace.
  • Journal | Changed the appearance of the timeline bar.

We thank you for detailed messages about the bugs found. At least one small bug-fixing update will be released soon.

Changed files in this update

Plutocracy Windows Depot 754501
  • Loading history…
Plutocracy Linux Depot 754502
  • Loading history…
Plutocracy MacOS Depot 754503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link