Patch 0.222.1 is available in main branch now!

List of changes:
- Shareholders | Fixed crash when repeatedly quickly changing the way shareholders are sorted by price.
- General | Fixed a bug that occurs when starting the game in Chinese, German, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Turkish.
- Events | Fixed a bug that caused money to be added to the "Enhanced Security" event in variants 1 and 2, and not taken away as they should.
- Journal | Fixed incorrect log display when loading a save after exiting the game.
- Personal account | Added light from the fireplace.
- Journal | Changed the appearance of the timeline bar.
We thank you for detailed messages about the bugs found. At least one small bug-fixing update will be released soon.
Changed files in this update