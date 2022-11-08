 Skip to content

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 8 November 2022

[Patch] 1.2.11 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Fixes:
  • Fixed community pack speedrun buttons not working.
  • Fixed item data editor panel being rendered underneath the editor close button. (Thanks, Bghty!)
  • Other fixes.

