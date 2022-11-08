[Patch] 1.2.11 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Fixes:
- Fixed community pack speedrun buttons not working.
- Fixed item data editor panel being rendered underneath the editor close button. (Thanks, Bghty!)
- Other fixes.
