Coronation update for 8 November 2022

Patch 0.28.3

Patch 0.28.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • As an experiment, all castles remain after each round, along with their blocks, walls, decorations and lighting.
  • Lowered critical damage and rarity bonuses of weapons and tools.
  • Widened the lifesteal differences of the metals and rarities of shields.
  • Villagers of a slain Human automatically join the Knights faction.
  • Instead of 100 Wood, Farms cost 20, Altars and Bars cost 30.

Fixes:

  • Gathering twice the resources in one hit.
  • Knights being unable to access bookshelves.
  • Pack Horse resources not updating for Knights.
  • People summary UI overlapping each other.
  • Player names not updating properly.
