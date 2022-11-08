Patch 0.28.3

Changes:
- As an experiment, all castles remain after each round, along with their blocks, walls, decorations and lighting.
- Lowered critical damage and rarity bonuses of weapons and tools.
- Widened the lifesteal differences of the metals and rarities of shields.
- Villagers of a slain Human automatically join the Knights faction.
- Instead of 100 Wood, Farms cost 20, Altars and Bars cost 30.
Fixes:
- Gathering twice the resources in one hit.
- Knights being unable to access bookshelves.
- Pack Horse resources not updating for Knights.
- People summary UI overlapping each other.
- Player names not updating properly.