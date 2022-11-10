Update 0.1.24

Hello everyone!

We've had a bunch of people from the community help out after last Update didn't quite works as planned - but now the achievements should really really really work. Thank you so much to Scizzoid for helping us by letting us check his Savefiles, it really helped a lot!

Changelog

Achievement System Fix Fix

The expert achievements should really work now! You will get all achievements that are stored in your savefile upon opening the game. The game will also fix corrupted savefiles automatically (hopefully not breaking any)

You will get achievement popups now immediately after unlocking them, instead of just getting them when closing the application.

Improved Snapping & Holding mode

Buildblock snapping now supports half-steps and is also applied in holding mode. You can also drag parts through other parts that are in the way. This should allow you all to build more precisely!

Buildground Snapping

Snapping now also applies to the Buildgrounds, making it a lot easier to line up your structures.

Buildground connection feedback

If you connect a Connector or other connecting part to a Buildground now, the Buildground will also glow to show it is connected.

Part weight changes

We are making the weights of our parts more uniform, so that everything of the same size and material will weigh exactly the same (they were a bit different before, for no reason). This should make it easier for players to estimate weights.

Tutorial turning-while-holding fix

If you tried to turn while holding in the turning step of the tutorial, it didn't register. Now it's fixed!

Revert bug fixed

You can revert normally now!

Main menu continue UI fix

The "Continue"-button in the main menu used to only activate after the Savefile was loaded, which moved the rest of the Menu in an annoying twitch. We changed it so that it's just greyed out for the second or so it takes to load.

Zero gravity screenspace feedback fixed for Freecam

The effect now scales with the different FOV of the Freecam.

Loading screen size fixed in freecam

When in Freecam, the black black plane that was in the background of the loading screen wasn't big enough to cover the camera plane (because it has a different FOV). We just made it a lot bigger lol

we also did a poll in the Discord, and the community decided: Spooky mode stays on! We'll see how long...