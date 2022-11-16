Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.0

Hello drivers,

We're happy to share that the first post-launch update of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client. This update (1.3.24.0) is resolving some issues reported by the community but also integrate Nvidia DLSS3.

You can read more about the power of Nvidia DLSS3 in their official blog right there and the other fixes through the Patch Notes below.

We thank you for the support and the feedback you've shared with us!

Patch Notes

Nvidia

Nvidia DLSS3 integrated

Fixed several issues with Nvidia DLSS2

Catalogue

Fixed wrong car displayed in vitrine-showroom if the user doesn't have the DLC

Career Mode

Fixed sponsors objectives won't trigger anymore in shakedowns

Crash fixed in PaceNoteManager when trying to go to next pacenote

Leagues

Solo league hub ranking display fixed

Compute number of players/teams going down in leagues

Teams

Fixed league history period number

Tutorial

Fix female audio pacenotes during onboarding tuto

Others