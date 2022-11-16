 Skip to content

WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game update for 16 November 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.0

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello drivers,

We're happy to share that the first post-launch update of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client. This update (1.3.24.0) is resolving some issues reported by the community but also integrate Nvidia DLSS3.

You can read more about the power of Nvidia DLSS3 in their official blog right there and the other fixes through the Patch Notes below.

We thank you for the support and the feedback you've shared with us!

Patch Notes

Nvidia

  • Nvidia DLSS3 integrated
  • Fixed several issues with Nvidia DLSS2

Catalogue

  • Fixed wrong car displayed in vitrine-showroom if the user doesn't have the DLC

Career Mode

  • Fixed sponsors objectives won't trigger anymore in shakedowns
  • Crash fixed in PaceNoteManager when trying to go to next pacenote

Leagues

  • Solo league hub ranking display fixed
  • Compute number of players/teams going down in leagues

Teams

  • Fixed league history period number

Tutorial

  • Fix female audio pacenotes during onboarding tuto

Others

  • Game credit update
  • Fixed rendering mode not applying when the you changed it
  • Mute all meaningless sounds during the loading
  • Fixed an issue with slider options related to pad vibration
  • Fixed a penalty issue on starting race too early after countdown
  • Fixed an issue related to waiting for terrain loading when we start a custom race
  • Fixed an incorrect texture on drivercards

