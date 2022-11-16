Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.0

Hello drivers,
We're happy to share that the first post-launch update of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client. This update (1.3.24.0) is resolving some issues reported by the community but also integrate Nvidia DLSS3.
You can read more about the power of Nvidia DLSS3 in their official blog right there and the other fixes through the Patch Notes below.
We thank you for the support and the feedback you've shared with us!
Patch Notes
Nvidia
- Nvidia DLSS3 integrated
- Fixed several issues with Nvidia DLSS2
Catalogue
- Fixed wrong car displayed in vitrine-showroom if the user doesn't have the DLC
Career Mode
- Fixed sponsors objectives won't trigger anymore in shakedowns
- Crash fixed in PaceNoteManager when trying to go to next pacenote
Leagues
- Solo league hub ranking display fixed
- Compute number of players/teams going down in leagues
Teams
- Fixed league history period number
Tutorial
- Fix female audio pacenotes during onboarding tuto
Others
- Game credit update
- Fixed rendering mode not applying when the you changed it
- Mute all meaningless sounds during the loading
- Fixed an issue with slider options related to pad vibration
- Fixed a penalty issue on starting race too early after countdown
- Fixed an issue related to waiting for terrain loading when we start a custom race
- Fixed an incorrect texture on drivercards
Changed files in this update