Patch 10.23

Large:
- Added a ´randomize all´ button to the planet editor
- Made it possible to have nests with the intermediate stage eggs
- Added smaller map sizes to the planet editor, for less powerful PCs
- Added option to locate a random living example of a species in the species list
Small:
- It now also gets dark under water at night
- The underwater sunrays now fade out at night and fade in again in the morning
- Moved planet editor UI into separate tabs, to create some more space
- In the planet editor, made slider handles follow the mouse cursor better
- Redesigned random mutation chance view
- At the side of the map, you can no longer see the air color when under water
- The camera and sound now correctly switch to 'underwater mode' when following an animal
- Fixed the sharp edges in the soil color (caused by water having less extreme temperatures)
- Fixed the hatch animation for eggs with a hard shell
- Plants can no longer evolve negative sizes
- Fixed the ready button overlapping other UI features when selecting a nest
Changed files in this update