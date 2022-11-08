 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 8 November 2022

Patch 10.23

Patch 10.23

Large:

  • Added a ´randomize all´ button to the planet editor
  • Made it possible to have nests with the intermediate stage eggs
  • Added smaller map sizes to the planet editor, for less powerful PCs
  • Added option to locate a random living example of a species in the species list

Small:

  • It now also gets dark under water at night
  • The underwater sunrays now fade out at night and fade in again in the morning
  • Moved planet editor UI into separate tabs, to create some more space
  • In the planet editor, made slider handles follow the mouse cursor better
  • Redesigned random mutation chance view
  • At the side of the map, you can no longer see the air color when under water
  • The camera and sound now correctly switch to 'underwater mode' when following an animal
  • Fixed the sharp edges in the soil color (caused by water having less extreme temperatures)
  • Fixed the hatch animation for eggs with a hard shell
  • Plants can no longer evolve negative sizes
  • Fixed the ready button overlapping other UI features when selecting a nest

