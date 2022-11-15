- Fixed 'Redeem rewards' popup appearing even if you have no more rewards left to collect
- Fixed free play column sort being lost when switching to Expedition mode and back
- Game summary dialog now has a scrollbar if the window height is too small
Solitaire Expeditions update for 15 November 2022
Minor fixes
