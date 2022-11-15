 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 15 November 2022

Minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9892822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 'Redeem rewards' popup appearing even if you have no more rewards left to collect
  • Fixed free play column sort being lost when switching to Expedition mode and back
  • Game summary dialog now has a scrollbar if the window height is too small

Changed files in this update

Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
