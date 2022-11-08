 Skip to content

Outcore update for 8 November 2022

November 8 Update

Build 9892766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game can now be played in Korean! Huge thanks to Haylien, Lemonica, NaSeon, Osma, Sinjak, WaffleR, and PrismaLoc for providing the translations.
  • Fixed a crash that happened when quitting the game
  • Fixed players being unable to move after dashing into some platform corners
  • Fixed missing translations in [spoiler]the creepy part of the game[/spoiler]
  • Being happy is now illegal
  • Fixed star aiming using the mouse sometimes even though it's set to use the keyboard
  • Fixed keyboard star aiming being too fast
  • Fixed the basement locker still being locked after loading a save where the player is inside the basement
  • Readjusted the pause menu's text size

