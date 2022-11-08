November 8 Update

- The game can now be played in Korean! Huge thanks to Haylien, Lemonica, NaSeon, Osma, Sinjak, WaffleR, and PrismaLoc for providing the translations.
- Fixed a crash that happened when quitting the game
- Fixed players being unable to move after dashing into some platform corners
- Fixed missing translations in [spoiler]the creepy part of the game[/spoiler]
- Being happy is now illegal
- Fixed star aiming using the mouse sometimes even though it's set to use the keyboard
- Fixed keyboard star aiming being too fast
- Fixed the basement locker still being locked after loading a save where the player is inside the basement
- Readjusted the pause menu's text size
