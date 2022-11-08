 Skip to content

Synthrun update for 8 November 2022

SHIFT bug fixed in beta branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed the bug with holding SHIFT on the moving horizontal platforms.

-Pavan

Changed depots in beta branch

Synthrun Content Depot 893121
