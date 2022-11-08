Game Update | 0.11.08.0ea

Changelog
- Added option to hide chat in the game settings
- Adjusted float swinging on the rod
- Fixed rod durability bar
- Fixed fish "dancing" in the water
- Fixed disappearing tress when switching to underwater camera
- Small adjustments in gameplay
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update