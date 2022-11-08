 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 8 November 2022

Game Update | 0.11.08.0ea

Build 9892716

Changelog

  • Added option to hide chat in the game settings
  • Adjusted float swinging on the rod
  • Fixed rod durability bar
  • Fixed fish "dancing" in the water
  • Fixed disappearing tress when switching to underwater camera
  • Small adjustments in gameplay

