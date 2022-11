Hello Lumia Island Survivors!

We wish you luck with your upcoming tests. To celebrate, an event for completing 15 cumulative daily quests is set to begin! For 3 weeks, if you complete 15 of the daily quests, you can get a Test-taker Hyejin skin and emote of Hyejin eating a rice cake!

Event Period: Wednesday Nov. 9th (2022), after maintenance - Wednesday Nov. 30th (2022), 21:59 (PT)

Check out the details on our Website.