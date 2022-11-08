Update 12.75 - 8th November
Small patch here to address some player suggestions and issues, since the game balance has changed the global leaderboards will be reset in a day or 2
Changes
- New powerup, ore vacuum - pulls in all ore on the ground
- The leaderboard now has buttons to scroll positions
- Evolution upgrade costs are now also listed under the selected upgrade
- Added a voice volume option to the menu for those that think the voices are a little heavy..
- The experience requirement per level has been tweaked so lower levels require less exp and higher levels needing a little more.
- Enemy damage and hp scaling has been tweaked to increase more quickly once past depth 5
- Event timing has been changed from an event per 2.5 minutes, to 2 minutes
- Spawn time of Tellurius (death) has been changes from 6.5 minutes to 5.5 minutes each depth
- Gamepad input has been slightly reworked to prevent wrong or too fast inputs aswell as hopefully preventing older gamepads from reporting stick movement when there isnt any
- Changed the leaderboard font to something that supports more languages, let me know if your language is displayed incorrectly
Bug Fixes
- Music should play correctly now even when your game may be running at a non optimal frame rate
- Fixed the incorrect spelling of receive in a few spots
