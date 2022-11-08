 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Repetendium update for 8 November 2022

Update 12.75 - 8th November

Share · View all patches · Build 9892517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 12.75 - 8th November

Small patch here to address some player suggestions and issues, since the game balance has changed the global leaderboards will be reset in a day or 2

Changes

  • New powerup, ore vacuum - pulls in all ore on the ground
  • The leaderboard now has buttons to scroll positions
  • Evolution upgrade costs are now also listed under the selected upgrade
  • Added a voice volume option to the menu for those that think the voices are a little heavy..
  • The experience requirement per level has been tweaked so lower levels require less exp and higher levels needing a little more.
  • Enemy damage and hp scaling has been tweaked to increase more quickly once past depth 5
  • Event timing has been changed from an event per 2.5 minutes, to 2 minutes
  • Spawn time of Tellurius (death) has been changes from 6.5 minutes to 5.5 minutes each depth
  • Gamepad input has been slightly reworked to prevent wrong or too fast inputs aswell as hopefully preventing older gamepads from reporting stick movement when there isnt any
  • Changed the leaderboard font to something that supports more languages, let me know if your language is displayed incorrectly

Bug Fixes

  • Music should play correctly now even when your game may be running at a non optimal frame rate
  • Fixed the incorrect spelling of receive in a few spots

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link