Arkio update for 8 November 2022

v1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9892276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Steam VR Vive Wand controllers not updating position
Fixed issue where certain .glb/.gltf files couldn't be imported
Fixed issue with VR tooltips not showing in certain cases

Changed files in this update

Arkio Content Depot 1053761
