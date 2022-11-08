5.8.0.0 Fixed thumbnail bug
5.8.0.0 Fixed zoom timeline to fit bug
5.7.0.0 Fixed check HW
5.6.0.0 Fixed vwengine bug
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 8 November 2022
5.8.0.0 Fixed thumbnail bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
5.8.0.0 Fixed thumbnail bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update