Light It Up update for 8 November 2022

The Koko Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Remapped the default buttons of the mayflash controller
  • This is only a temporary fix and a more robust remapping solution will need to be developed.
    Does not affect any other of the branded stick layouts so far.

