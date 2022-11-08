- Remapped the default buttons of the mayflash controller
- This is only a temporary fix and a more robust remapping solution will need to be developed.
Does not affect any other of the branded stick layouts so far.
Light It Up update for 8 November 2022
The Koko Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
