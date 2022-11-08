Patch v13.2

//misc
- Renamed the new class to Sycho Soulbound.
- The Status Screen will now always show your health and spells and the spells can be moved to for more info (previously it would only do this if you had the Pro HUD option on).
- The 'King Gigald Bosshunter Plus' has been repurposed since New Game Plus doesn't exist any more, instead you now need to beat Gigald in a New Game Forever loop.
//bug fixes
- When using the Sycho class it was triggering some achievements for the class it's currently possessed with (and some Sycho achievements wouldn't trigger if possessed).
- If you were using the Sycho class when viewing the online leaderboards it wouldn't show scores for the other classes.
- The Class Heritage screen when opened via the Compendium couldn't change class and sometimes wouldn't accept any input.
- Mausoleum Hub: Changing class in the Class Heritage screen was also changing the player class (though wasn't updating the sprite).
