Update v0.2.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Important Change
- Room Code has been renamed to Room ID, and Room ID is 5 digit number instead of 6
Improvements
- A popup is now displayed when the game failed to find a match
- The visual display of voting result right before revealing Impostor has been improved
- Changed the texts of Impostor's Perfect Victory and Impostor's Comeback Victory
Bugfix
- Fixed the issue that the game would disconnect from the host when you play matches consecutively
- Fixed the issue that the game would fade to black and would not turn back normal when you play matches consecutively on mobile editions
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update