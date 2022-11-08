The Tenants - Patch 1.0.6

General
- Halloween is now over! Congratulations to the winners and everyone else for their wonderful designs!
- Agents will now prioritize lease extensions that boost rent value before opting for same terms extension.
- Adjusted the budget for the gas station job.
- Fixed an issue with Loan Oak 45 never coming back to auctions after missing it the first time.
- Fixed an issue with ghost fixed-price property offer notifications.
- Fixed an issue with the Politician speech event breaking in more complex apartment layouts.
- Fixed an issue with the incorrect Discord invite link in the main menu.
- Fixed a number of issues with furniture and color variants.
Changed files in this update