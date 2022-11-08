 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 8 November 2022

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9891981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Halloween is now over! Congratulations to the winners and everyone else for their wonderful designs!
  • Agents will now prioritize lease extensions that boost rent value before opting for same terms extension.
  • Adjusted the budget for the gas station job.
  • Fixed an issue with Loan Oak 45 never coming back to auctions after missing it the first time.
  • Fixed an issue with ghost fixed-price property offer notifications.
  • Fixed an issue with the Politician speech event breaking in more complex apartment layouts.
  • Fixed an issue with the incorrect Discord invite link in the main menu.
  • Fixed a number of issues with furniture and color variants.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link