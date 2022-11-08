 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Song update for 8 November 2022

Some bug fixes and small adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 9891892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.8e

  • Implemented fix to hopefully correct the "pink letterboxes" issue non-16:9 displays were sometimes experiencing.
  • Corrected issue where some players could become locked out of the room after dying during a battle alongside an NPC.
  • Corrected an issue where a certain NPC would, in a certain situation, end up with a copy of himself in the world.
  • Hulking Fist item no longer carries over in a new New Game Plus run, as it was capable of doing terrible things to the game if available from the start.
  • Aim mode has been adjusted for keyboard-only players such that it's now usable, if you hold the aim mode and pressing combinations of directions. A mouse aim feature is still being considered and experimented with.
  • Somewhat tuned down the Skab Device, which was heinously overpowered.
  • You can now zoom in closer on the map screen.
  • Various minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Ghost Song Content Depot 347801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link