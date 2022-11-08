Some bug fixes and small adjustments

Update 1.1.8e
- Implemented fix to hopefully correct the "pink letterboxes" issue non-16:9 displays were sometimes experiencing.
- Corrected issue where some players could become locked out of the room after dying during a battle alongside an NPC.
- Corrected an issue where a certain NPC would, in a certain situation, end up with a copy of himself in the world.
- Hulking Fist item no longer carries over in a new New Game Plus run, as it was capable of doing terrible things to the game if available from the start.
- Aim mode has been adjusted for keyboard-only players such that it's now usable, if you hold the aim mode and pressing combinations of directions. A mouse aim feature is still being considered and experimented with.
- Somewhat tuned down the Skab Device, which was heinously overpowered.
- You can now zoom in closer on the map screen.
- Various minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update