Version 9.6.5 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,
we're releasing 9.6.5 to address the issue with holding the interaction key to pick up materials, thanks for reporting!
- Fixed: Holding down the interaction key to continue picking up materials until the key is released didn't work.
