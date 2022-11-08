 Skip to content

Eco update for 8 November 2022

Version 9.6.5 released!

Version 9.6.5 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,
we're releasing 9.6.5 to address the issue with holding the interaction key to pick up materials, thanks for reporting!

  • Fixed: Holding down the interaction key to continue picking up materials until the key is released didn't work.

