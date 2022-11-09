 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WITCH-BOT MEGLILO update for 9 November 2022

[Patch note: Ver. 1110] Altered the publisher's name in the game

Share · View all patches · Build 9891604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The publisher's name in the game has been altered due to the transfer of the game.

Changed files in this update

WITCH-BOT MEGLILO EN Depot 437021
  • Loading history…
WITCH-BOT MEGLILO JP Depot 437022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link