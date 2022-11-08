 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 8 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.09b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback and bug reports for the beta, and adds boss relics for Act 4.

Changelog for version 0.5.09b

  • Act 4 bosses now award boss relics when defeated
  • Shroom Cap boss relic sleep damage increased
  • Fixed some bugs with Jackal's Draw Soul spirits' target selection
  • Decreased damage multiplier of Wraith's Phantom Cut
  • Decreased chance of reload on Gunslinger's Warmonger
  • Can no longer gain more Free Turns while already having pending Free Turns
  • Reduced Banker's Diversified Portfolio quest requirements
  • Fixed MP miscalculations with Jackal's Spirit Nexus skill
  • Fixed Secret Service's Return Fire skill not working properly
  • Fixed multiplier description on Jackal's Locust Storm
  • Fixed crash when trying to play sound for Occultist Claire's melee attack
  • Fixed rare crash related to Caveman's Tar Pit skill
  • Improved skill and attribute calculation caching, improving performance both in battle and on the map, especially when having lots of distortions

