- Added the Reality Joystick. A device that when held, allows you to use the X and Y axis of the physical joystick or trackpad on the VR controller.
- Fixed a bug that limited the number of cargo containers that you could create for a specific element.
I Fetch Rocks update for 8 November 2022
Patch notes for 0.4.2.0
