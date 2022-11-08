 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 8 November 2022

Patch notes for 0.4.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the Reality Joystick. A device that when held, allows you to use the X and Y axis of the physical joystick or trackpad on the VR controller.
  • Fixed a bug that limited the number of cargo containers that you could create for a specific element.

