- Original: Fix regression since a few releases ago where ship bonuses that were specific to one ship were accidentally applying to all other ships. Oops. Thanks to Potatomaster on discord.
- Original: Show DPS when a ship is selected.
- Original: Tone down Cargo Guns and Cargo Damage bonus which both combined had been a little crazy OP for a long time.
- Original: Scale up the one super-weak mining bonus for miner job.
Idle Armada update for 8 November 2022
0.14.1.2 - Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
