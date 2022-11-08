 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Armada update for 8 November 2022

0.14.1.2 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9890492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Original: Fix regression since a few releases ago where ship bonuses that were specific to one ship were accidentally applying to all other ships. Oops. Thanks to Potatomaster on discord.
  • Original: Show DPS when a ship is selected.
  • Original: Tone down Cargo Guns and Cargo Damage bonus which both combined had been a little crazy OP for a long time.
  • Original: Scale up the one super-weak mining bonus for miner job.

Changed files in this update

Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link