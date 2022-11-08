- Song difficulty selection will now remember & pick your preferred difficulty
- Map preview will remember your last preview time when changing song difficulty
- Practice mode added
- Multiplayer: N of people in the same room is increased to 20
- Multiplayer: New UI slot
- Multiplayer: added Chat and Emote system
- New advanced option: Sync notes & environment speed
- Fixed "Draeden" map on Expert difficulty
- Fixed and updated preview of the map
- Updated Halloween Valley and Spooktober environments
- Fixed some achievements & achievement counters
- Fixed tutorial icons
- Added missing translation on result screen
BoomBox update for 8 November 2022
Version 3.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
BoomBox Content Depot 1485121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update