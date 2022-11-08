 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BoomBox update for 8 November 2022

Version 3.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9890422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Song difficulty selection will now remember & pick your preferred difficulty
  • Map preview will remember your last preview time when changing song difficulty
  • Practice mode added
  • Multiplayer: N of people in the same room is increased to 20
  • Multiplayer: New UI slot
  • Multiplayer: added Chat and Emote system
  • New advanced option: Sync notes & environment speed
  • Fixed "Draeden" map on Expert difficulty
  • Fixed and updated preview of the map
  • Updated Halloween Valley and Spooktober environments
  • Fixed some achievements & achievement counters
  • Fixed tutorial icons
  • Added missing translation on result screen

Changed files in this update

BoomBox Content Depot 1485121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link