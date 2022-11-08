 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 8 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.44.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9889877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bad shader that was causing FPS drops when glass layer was visible
-Added Auto Trash based on Rarity setting in inventory UI
-Added Toggle to do a smart sell after Auto trash executes
-Possible fix for AFK mode Demo loss of target bug

Changed files in this update

