-Fixed a bad shader that was causing FPS drops when glass layer was visible
-Added Auto Trash based on Rarity setting in inventory UI
-Added Toggle to do a smart sell after Auto trash executes
-Possible fix for AFK mode Demo loss of target bug
Infinimine update for 8 November 2022
Infinimine Ver.44.2
-Fixed a bad shader that was causing FPS drops when glass layer was visible
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update