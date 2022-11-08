 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relapse update for 8 November 2022

v1.1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9889754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.1.15

New:

  • Hero skin type/color selection added to vanity. 1 of the selections can’t be unlocked until ascension modes are added in.
  • Hero eyes type/color selection added to vanity. 2 of the selections can’t be unlocked until ascension modes are added in.

Changes:

  • Spit Acid Ability
  • Lv 2 now adds 1 poison
  • Lv 3 now chains 3 times

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where added pet abilities did not correctly use enchantments on use.
  • Fixed an issue where some draw card abilities were unintentionally drawing 1 more.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link