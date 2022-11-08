Patch Notes for v1.1.15
New:
- Hero skin type/color selection added to vanity. 1 of the selections can’t be unlocked until ascension modes are added in.
- Hero eyes type/color selection added to vanity. 2 of the selections can’t be unlocked until ascension modes are added in.
Changes:
- Spit Acid Ability
- Lv 2 now adds 1 poison
- Lv 3 now chains 3 times
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where added pet abilities did not correctly use enchantments on use.
- Fixed an issue where some draw card abilities were unintentionally drawing 1 more.
