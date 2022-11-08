- Added battle tips at the start of non-quest combat
- Added option to disable battle tips in options menu
- Added note if wiggling nose but nothing nearby
- Renamed SleepAutosave to AutosaveSleep
- Fixed missing plus sign in craft input display
- Fixed terrain settlement layer not flipping images anymore
- Fixed allowing repeat above max for site condition building
- Fixed zero needs alert randomly not appearing
Pawsecuted update for 8 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.557
Patchnotes via Steam Community
