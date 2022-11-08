 Skip to content

Pawsecuted update for 8 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.557

Build 9889735

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added battle tips at the start of non-quest combat
  • Added option to disable battle tips in options menu
  • Added note if wiggling nose but nothing nearby
  • Renamed SleepAutosave to AutosaveSleep
  • Fixed missing plus sign in craft input display
  • Fixed terrain settlement layer not flipping images anymore
  • Fixed allowing repeat above max for site condition building
  • Fixed zero needs alert randomly not appearing

Changed files in this update

