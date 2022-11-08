 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunlocked update for 8 November 2022

Hotfix 0.95b

Share · View all patches · Build 9889728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would allow duplicate choices to be offered for the Prize Box augment on rare occasions
  • Created a temporary fix for a bug that would not create a ship if you had the Smol Ship augment active with one of the alternate ship skins. This will be updated in 1.0 with the smol versions of the alt skins, but for now, will stay the same color, but default to the smol frog skin.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1512481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link