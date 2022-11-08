- Fixed a bug that would allow duplicate choices to be offered for the Prize Box augment on rare occasions
- Created a temporary fix for a bug that would not create a ship if you had the Smol Ship augment active with one of the alternate ship skins. This will be updated in 1.0 with the smol versions of the alt skins, but for now, will stay the same color, but default to the smol frog skin.
Gunlocked update for 8 November 2022
Hotfix 0.95b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
