[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on November 8th

Additions and changes
- Modified to apply status ailments to bosses as well
- Added skill to chapter 5 boss
- Added level constraint to Dimensional Rift
- In the case of a stage that has completed the retrieve of the Seal Stones magic, the rotation state can be reset on the resonance stone at the very first place of the stage.
- Fix so that bringer is triggered with the same command as spear
- Shortening of production and color differentiation where the boss's vitality is reduced
- Removed loading when using some Teleport Gates
- In Chapter 8 flying battles, normal attacks have been modified to restore magic power when hitting an enemy.
- Fixed so that guard judgment occurs even while 'shield' is being activated
- Level up of enemies appearing in accordance with the addition of entry conditions to 'Dimensional Rift'
- Lowered the enemy's vitality on difficulty 'Neverdie'
- Enemy initial level increase of NEW+
[Bug fix]
- Fixed an enemy so that they do not change their gaze direction even if they are attacked by Pluto
- Fixed the problem that New notation remained for some skills
- Fixed an issue where the destination moved in the opposite direction within some stages
- Fixed an issue that caused the landing motion to continuously occur under certain circumstances when landing after using the ultimate skill 'Broom'
- Fixed an issue that caused the landing motion to continuously occur under certain circumstances when landing after using a skill in the air as Madeline
- Fixed an issue where previous events would reoccur in certain sections
- Fixed an issue where the Dimensional Rift icon remained when checking the stage in the central seal room even after clearing 'Dimensional Rift'
- Fixed an issue where the check mark displayed after completing the acquisition of the treasure chest in some stages was displayed in the wrong place
