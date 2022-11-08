 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 8 November 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on November 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 9889412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Update]

  • Additions and changes

    • Modified to apply status ailments to bosses as well
    • Added skill to chapter 5 boss
    • Added level constraint to Dimensional Rift
    • In the case of a stage that has completed the retrieve of the Seal Stones magic, the rotation state can be reset on the resonance stone at the very first place of the stage.
    • Fix so that bringer is triggered with the same command as spear
    • Shortening of production and color differentiation where the boss's vitality is reduced
    • Removed loading when using some Teleport Gates
    • In Chapter 8 flying battles, normal attacks have been modified to restore magic power when hitting an enemy.
    • Fixed so that guard judgment occurs even while 'shield' is being activated
    • Level up of enemies appearing in accordance with the addition of entry conditions to 'Dimensional Rift'
    • Lowered the enemy's vitality on difficulty 'Neverdie'
    • Enemy initial level increase of NEW+


[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an enemy so that they do not change their gaze direction even if they are attacked by Pluto
  • Fixed the problem that New notation remained for some skills
  • Fixed an issue where the destination moved in the opposite direction within some stages
  • Fixed an issue that caused the landing motion to continuously occur under certain circumstances when landing after using the ultimate skill 'Broom'
  • Fixed an issue that caused the landing motion to continuously occur under certain circumstances when landing after using a skill in the air as Madeline
  • Fixed an issue where previous events would reoccur in certain sections
  • Fixed an issue where the Dimensional Rift icon remained when checking the stage in the central seal room even after clearing 'Dimensional Rift'
  • Fixed an issue where the check mark displayed after completing the acquisition of the treasure chest in some stages was displayed in the wrong place

Changed files in this update

Depot 1557411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link