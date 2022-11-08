- Six new built-in faction ships: Atlas, Maia, Merope, Odysseus, Rufescent, and Rochre.
- Fixes and tweaks to 22 other built-in ships.
- The "contiguous selection mode" (Ctrl) of the select tool will now only select parts/decals of the same type.
- The name of the current online lobby will now be displayed at the top of the pre-game setup screen.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused by repeatedly right-clicking on floating resources to collect them.
- Bugfix: If a bounty target is destroyed before its bounty area is discovered, that would leave the final exploration mission uncompletable. This fix should work retroactively for existing saves. (If you travel to a star system and the exploration mission is still uncompletable, try saving and reloading.)
- Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer Creative mode if switching to a different star system while there is an in-progress explosion.
- Bugfix: Crash when subscribing to a collection of ship packs in the Steam Workshop when one or more of the individual packs is already subscribed.
- Bugfix: The crew and resource transfer windows didn't have the usual "glass" background effect.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 8 November 2022
Update 0.20.17 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
