Dota 2 update for 8 November 2022

ClientVersion 5534

Share · View all patches · Build 9888864 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

winter2022

Abilities

  • penguin_passive: AbilityValues/max_speed increased from 700 to 750 (+50)
  • penguin_passive: AbilityValues/acceleration increased from 250 to 350 (+100)
  • penguin_passive: AbilityValues/turn_rate_max increased from 120 to 130 (+10)
  • snowball_passive: AbilityValues/acceleration increased from 150 to 200 (+50)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_distance increased from 650 to 660 (+10)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_time reduced from 0.55 to 0.45 (-0.1)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_pause increased from 0.5 to 0.65 (+0.15)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/turn_rate reduced from 320 to 200 (-120)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/impact_radius reduced from 300 to 250 (-50)
  • frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/damage_per_level reduced from 12 to 8 (-4)

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
