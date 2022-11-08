Dota 2 update for 8 November 2022
ClientVersion 5534
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
winter2022
Abilities
- penguin_passive: AbilityValues/max_speed increased from
700to
750(+50)
- penguin_passive: AbilityValues/acceleration increased from
250to
350(+100)
- penguin_passive: AbilityValues/turn_rate_max increased from
120to
130(+10)
- snowball_passive: AbilityValues/acceleration increased from
150to
200(+50)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_distance increased from
650to
660(+10)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_time reduced from
0.55to
0.45(-0.1)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/hop_pause increased from
0.5to
0.65(+0.15)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/turn_rate reduced from
320to
200(-120)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/impact_radius reduced from
300to
250(-50)
- frosttoad_passive: AbilityValues/damage_per_level reduced from
12to
8(-4)
