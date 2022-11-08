 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 8 November 2022

Update 1.91

Share · View all patches · Build 9888679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added some UI updates so it scales with your screen size.
  • Added a different animation for the Uzi
  • Increased inventory room

Hey! This game is on sale this month! Tell a friend! It's half off with twice the fun!

Changed files in this update

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Content Depot 1583691
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Linux Depot 1583692
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Mac Depot 1583693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link