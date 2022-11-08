 Skip to content

Kaiser update for 8 November 2022

Launch Patch 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9888590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Integrated Steam API
Steam achievements
Dev branch

Achievements:
Kaiser: play the game for the first time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186101
