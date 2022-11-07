- Original: Fix recent regression with the way Damage Reduced bonuses are displayed in upgrade UI.
- Original: Clear battle particles on prestige.
- Original: Render battle particles behind main sprites to make battle UI less confusing.
- Original & Remake: Fix longtime subtle rounding bug that caused a +15%-per-level bonus, at level 6, to show as a +104% instead of +105%, and other similar rounding errors.
Idle Armada update for 7 November 2022
0.14.1.1 - Bugfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
