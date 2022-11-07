 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 7 November 2022

0.14.1.1 - Bugfix Update

Build 9888045

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Original: Fix recent regression with the way Damage Reduced bonuses are displayed in upgrade UI.
  • Original: Clear battle particles on prestige.
  • Original: Render battle particles behind main sprites to make battle UI less confusing.
  • Original & Remake: Fix longtime subtle rounding bug that caused a +15%-per-level bonus, at level 6, to show as a +104% instead of +105%, and other similar rounding errors.

