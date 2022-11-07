Infinimine Ver.44

-Fixed issue with boss bonus not calculating correctly

-Fixed settings menu not closing completely when hitting close menu hotkey

-Fixed Tier display in party UI not displaying the Tier the player is in during party mode

-Upgraded engine to 2021.3.12f1

-Upgraded Network asset Mirror to latest version

-Fixed some settings not applying when starting the game

-Optimized server side pooler

-Optimized server side recipe handling

-Optimized Block sending