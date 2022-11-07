-Fixed issue with boss bonus not calculating correctly
-Fixed settings menu not closing completely when hitting close menu hotkey
-Fixed Tier display in party UI not displaying the Tier the player is in during party mode
-Upgraded engine to 2021.3.12f1
-Upgraded Network asset Mirror to latest version
-Fixed some settings not applying when starting the game
-Optimized server side pooler
-Optimized server side recipe handling
-Optimized Block sending
Infinimine update for 7 November 2022
Infinimine Ver.44
-Fixed issue with boss bonus not calculating correctly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update