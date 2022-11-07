 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 7 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.44

Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed issue with boss bonus not calculating correctly
-Fixed settings menu not closing completely when hitting close menu hotkey
-Fixed Tier display in party UI not displaying the Tier the player is in during party mode
-Upgraded engine to 2021.3.12f1
-Upgraded Network asset Mirror to latest version
-Fixed some settings not applying when starting the game
-Optimized server side pooler
-Optimized server side recipe handling
-Optimized Block sending

