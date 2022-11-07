- Added a taunt 36.
- Added two new game-modes called "Total: No Upgrading" and "Time attack".
- Track-lengths in Total and First-to are no longer extremely long and boring.
- Made below x1 tiles slowly regenerate towards x1 by 0.05 each turn.
- Can no longer sell your way to negative horsepower nor weight.
- Win-screen is now slightly more interesting (You get to see your car twice wow)
- Reduced memory leaks...
- In singleplayer you can now only lose half a heart if you only have 3 or less attempts/points left.
Racingmaybe update for 7 November 2022
Update 36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Racingmaybe Content Depot 1261301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update