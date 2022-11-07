 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 7 November 2022

Update 36

Update 36

Share · View all patches · Build 9887792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a taunt 36.
  • Added two new game-modes called "Total: No Upgrading" and "Time attack".
  • Track-lengths in Total and First-to are no longer extremely long and boring.
  • Made below x1 tiles slowly regenerate towards x1 by 0.05 each turn.
  • Can no longer sell your way to negative horsepower nor weight.
  • Win-screen is now slightly more interesting (You get to see your car twice wow)
  • Reduced memory leaks...
  • In singleplayer you can now only lose half a heart if you only have 3 or less attempts/points left.

