- I wrote something similar to the current Discord bots (Online players, Fastest players, Championships), but it now runs on the website. The web versions are more explanatory and contain WHOLE leaderboards (not only TOP 20/30).
- I plan to support only the website leaderboards in the future. Discord versions will be deleted soon. "Online players" will stay on all platforms, including Discord.
- More leaderboards should follow in not too distant future.
- Online players: https://www.engineevolution.eu/online-players/
- Fastest players: motorbikes: https://www.engineevolution.eu/fastest-players-motorbikes/
- Fastest players: formulas: https://www.engineevolution.eu/fastest-players-formulas/
- Fastest players: ČVUT E: https://www.engineevolution.eu/fastest-players-electric-motorbike/
- Championship: motorbikes VIII: https://www.engineevolution.eu/championship-motorbikes-viii/
- Championship: ČVUT E: https://www.engineevolution.eu/championship-cvut-e/
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 7 November 2022
Update 2022.0.4 (v2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
