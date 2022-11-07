 Skip to content

WORLD OF HORROR update for 7 November 2022

0.9.9c ‘BLOOD MOON’ new modding features

Build 9887715

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MODDING CHANGES:

  • following changes and features are optional so they won't break old events and enemies

ENEMIES

  • new key under the "[enemy]" section: "weakness", which takes these values: "none" (default), "blunt", "sharp", "fire", "magic", "what".
  • Adding this key will determine enemy's weakness to a certain type of weapon used.

EVENTS

  • new key under the "[event]" section: "character", which takes these values: "" (default), "kirie", "aiko", "haru", "mizuki", "kouji", "mimi", "rioter",
  • "moriko", "yashiro", "ayaka", "toshiaki", "juri".
  • Adding this key will filter this event to be added to the deck only if said certain character is selected.

CHARACTERS

  • new keys under the "[status]" section: "low_stamina", "low_reason", "ritual_mask", "karukosa_mask", "crestfallen_mask", "broken_nose", "insmasu_look",
  • "slit_mouth", "hunger", "cursed_signs", which take these values: "" (default) or PATH_TO_SPRITE
  • Adding these keys will update character's look when certain condidtions are fulfilled
  • example character PUPPET-CHAN has been updated to showcase the new keys

IMPORTANT CHANGES:

  • VANITY MIRROR-related crashes are gone
  • custom enemy's weakness-related crashes are gone
  • rare instances of the game crashing when checking out custom mysteries are (hopefully) gone

SAVING/LOADING CHANGES:

  • taking a break screen displays correctly now
  • "continue" button displays correct character information after saving a playthrough
  • loading right after saving fixed
  • town status effects properly save and load now
  • character perks properly save and load now

MAJOR FIXES:

  • ATTACK DOG's effect is active again
  • JURI's perks work as intended now
  • clicking through items during combat removed
  • "assess" combat action properly displays its description every combat
  • allies properly display text when talked to
  • EVT059: fixed rare instances where incorrect amount of STAMINA would be taken
  • LUCKY EARRINGS and AIKO'S PLUSH TOY: LUCK penalty doesn't stack anymore
  • SPINE-CHILLING STORY OF SCHOOL SCISSORS option actually starts the mystery it says
  • AYAKA's DOOM EFFIGY: work as intended now
  • EVT156: corrected the choice outcome text

MINOR FIXES:

  • 3:1 full screen cursor size corrected
  • 'disable extra effects' option affects the tentacle curtain now
  • enemy bestiary updated to 0.9.9c
  • removed off-color pixel artifacts from three graphics
  • some grammar issues fixed
  • various typos fixed
  • out-of-bound text under options corrected
  • ending screen description shouldn't be unreadable anymore in some cases
  • FLOOD mystery: white flashes are gone (for now)
  • SCISSORS mystery: ending A's loud volume fixed


