0.9.9c ‘BLOOD MOON’ new modding features

MODDING CHANGES:
- following changes and features are optional so they won't break old events and enemies
ENEMIES
- new key under the "[enemy]" section: "weakness", which takes these values: "none" (default), "blunt", "sharp", "fire", "magic", "what".
- Adding this key will determine enemy's weakness to a certain type of weapon used.
EVENTS
- new key under the "[event]" section: "character", which takes these values: "" (default), "kirie", "aiko", "haru", "mizuki", "kouji", "mimi", "rioter",
- "moriko", "yashiro", "ayaka", "toshiaki", "juri".
- Adding this key will filter this event to be added to the deck only if said certain character is selected.
CHARACTERS
- new keys under the "[status]" section: "low_stamina", "low_reason", "ritual_mask", "karukosa_mask", "crestfallen_mask", "broken_nose", "insmasu_look",
- "slit_mouth", "hunger", "cursed_signs", which take these values: "" (default) or PATH_TO_SPRITE
- Adding these keys will update character's look when certain condidtions are fulfilled
- example character PUPPET-CHAN has been updated to showcase the new keys
IMPORTANT CHANGES:
- VANITY MIRROR-related crashes are gone
- custom enemy's weakness-related crashes are gone
- rare instances of the game crashing when checking out custom mysteries are (hopefully) gone
SAVING/LOADING CHANGES:
- taking a break screen displays correctly now
- "continue" button displays correct character information after saving a playthrough
- loading right after saving fixed
- town status effects properly save and load now
- character perks properly save and load now
MAJOR FIXES:
- ATTACK DOG's effect is active again
- JURI's perks work as intended now
- clicking through items during combat removed
- "assess" combat action properly displays its description every combat
- allies properly display text when talked to
- EVT059: fixed rare instances where incorrect amount of STAMINA would be taken
- LUCKY EARRINGS and AIKO'S PLUSH TOY: LUCK penalty doesn't stack anymore
- SPINE-CHILLING STORY OF SCHOOL SCISSORS option actually starts the mystery it says
- AYAKA's DOOM EFFIGY: work as intended now
- EVT156: corrected the choice outcome text
MINOR FIXES:
- 3:1 full screen cursor size corrected
- 'disable extra effects' option affects the tentacle curtain now
- enemy bestiary updated to 0.9.9c
- removed off-color pixel artifacts from three graphics
- some grammar issues fixed
- various typos fixed
- out-of-bound text under options corrected
- ending screen description shouldn't be unreadable anymore in some cases
- FLOOD mystery: white flashes are gone (for now)
- SCISSORS mystery: ending A's loud volume fixed
Thanks for reading!
Changed files in this update