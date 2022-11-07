 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 7 November 2022

Fine, you guys win! >:(

You can now aim independently from movement :)

For new players this will be enabled by default, if you updated the game you need to explicitly enable this. Please enter the settings menu and check the "Separate Aim & Movement" option.

Additional changes:

  • Added +1 Armor to Knight.
  • Slightly changed the way enemies touch damage works to make it more balanced and less FPS-dependent.
  • Increased XP, Gold and other items pickup range (not magnetic, just the touch distance).
  • Fixed main menu background ratio on higher resolutions to not be stretched.

If you have any control related or damage bugs please let me know.

Thanks!

