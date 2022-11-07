Fine, you guys win! >:(

You can now aim independently from movement :)

For new players this will be enabled by default, if you updated the game you need to explicitly enable this. Please enter the settings menu and check the "Separate Aim & Movement" option.

Additional changes:

Added +1 Armor to Knight.

Slightly changed the way enemies touch damage works to make it more balanced and less FPS-dependent.

Increased XP, Gold and other items pickup range (not magnetic, just the touch distance).

Fixed main menu background ratio on higher resolutions to not be stretched.

If you have any control related or damage bugs please let me know.

Thanks!