- Fixed an issue with Mega Asteroids not stopping after force effects trigger, and continuously, slowly, moving upward (this could have long term impacts on performance in endless mode)
- Fixed an issue that allowed physics/force effects to trigger on enemies not yet in the playing field
Gunlocked update for 7 November 2022
Hotfix 0.95a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update