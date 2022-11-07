 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 7 November 2022

Hotfix 0.95a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with Mega Asteroids not stopping after force effects trigger, and continuously, slowly, moving upward (this could have long term impacts on performance in endless mode)
  • Fixed an issue that allowed physics/force effects to trigger on enemies not yet in the playing field

