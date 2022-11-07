 Skip to content

Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 7 November 2022

Update 1.0.3 - Performance, new features and bugfixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Champions!
Thank you for the awesome feedback on the game, we're so excited to be live in Early Access!

New features

  • HOPEFULLY a huge performance boost! We've recompiled the game with a new compiler (ILCCP for you coders out there!)
  • Added a new Obelisk upgrade to Auto Pickup Loot!
  • Added verbose descriptions to some of the tower upgrades
  • Towers boosted by the Obelisk now says "Boosted" next to the kill count!
  • Freeplay now gives you 50% XP and loot chance! (down from 100%)
  • Added AUTO settings that will check what quality settings to use on your FIRST launch - this will run once for everyone so if you edited your settings you might have to change them again (only once, sorry!)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that locked you in Freeplay forever!
  • Fixed an error on the Lightning Tower L2T5 upgrade where the range was reduced
  • Obelisks won't boost other Obelisks anymore, how silly that was
  • Fixed the placement of the Obelisk that was a little bit off!
  • Fixed a bug that displayed removed AOE damage as 0,0

